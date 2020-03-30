Editor's note: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more updates.

Posted 2:44 p.m.

Street sweeping in Columbia Borough will resume tomorrow, March 31, 2020.

Cars parked on the street will not be ticketed, the borough's police department said.

Posted 2:12 p.m.

Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice, Gov. Tom. Wolf announced Monday.

The mandate comes as schools across the state have developed online learning plans as the possibility of prolonged school closures due to the novel coronavirus became increasingly likely.

Coronavirus cases statewide have surpassed 4,000 as of midnight Monday. In Lancaster County, there are 97 cases and two deaths.

Pennsylvania schools have been closed since mid-March. Initially, they were expected to reopen Monday, but Wolf extended the shutdown through April 6, with faculty and staff returning for two days prior to students arriving April 9.

Posted 12:59 p.m.

The status of spring high school sports, and the completion of winter sports championships, has not changed after a meeting of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors Monday.

Posted 12:40 p.m.

WellSpan Health is dedicating some offices across its system, including one in the Lititz area, to non-emergency care for COVID-19 patients.

"Patients who have no emergent health needs and are either confirmed or suspected by a health care provider to have COVID-19 can visit one of the following locations for non-emergency treatment of health concerns," the system said.

Posted 11:49 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 4,087 cases of the novel coronavirus in the state. Of those, 97 are in Lancaster County.

There were no new deaths reported today. The overall death toll caused by the coronavirus in the state is 48.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

So far, 33,777 people have tested negative for the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

Editor's note: The Dept. of Health had said that there were 49 deaths because of the coronavirus. In a press conference at 2 p.m., Gov. Tom Wolf corrected the number, saying it was 48 deaths.

Posted 7:08 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 3,394 cases, which is 643 more than Saturday's case count, according to the state department of health.

Lancaster County has 67 confirmed cases.

Thirty-eight people have died in the state due to coronavirus complications, including two in Lancaster County.

For a complete county-by-county list of cases and deaths in Pennsylvania, click here.

What to know for today

- Several Lancaster County companies and businesses are hiring at this time to keep up with the surge in some businesses by coronavirus.

- Farmers keep up with social distancing guidelines and are taking measures to ensure they are healthy and keeping up with the demand for fresh products.

- Bait shops in the area are considered non-essential, which complicates matters for both fisherman and the bait shops.

- Strasburg Rail Road has seen a 169% increase in freight cars in March due to the surge in products being bought because of the pandemic.

- Here are more ways to keep your kids occupied as we face these uncertain times.

