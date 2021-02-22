Newport Road in Warwick Township is currently shut down after a tractor trailer lost control and hit a utility pole, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

No major injuries were reported.

Traffic is detoured at Route 501 and at Brunnerville Road and East Newport Road, police said.

Utility crews have been notified but there was no estimate for when the road would be opened again.

Monday morning's snow storm has slowed traffic on major routes through Lancaster County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issues speed restriction for Route 283, Route 222 and Route 30, dropping the speed limit to 45 mph.

More than 20 crashes have been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Most have been reported with no injuries.

Live traffic cameras can be seen along major routes in the state on 511pa.com.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for heavy snowfall amounts, accumulating about 1 inch per hour until around noon.

Bursts of heavier snow will continue this morning from State College east into the Poconos. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour (or locally higher) possible at times. #PAwx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 22, 2021