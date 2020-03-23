Editor's note: This story will update several times throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more updates.

Posted 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Wolf announced a Stay at Home order starting at 8 p.m. today for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe and Montgomery counties, in addition to one already in place for Philadelphia County.

He's also extending school closures and other statewide mitigation efforts for all counties for another two weeks, he said.

"I'm also extending school closures and other statewide #COVID19 mitigation efforts for ALL counties for 2 more weeks," a tweet from Wolf's account said. "These measures may seem extreme. However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives."

A press release from the state Department of Education on the school closures extending through "at least April 6" is here.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that in addition to cough, fever and shortness of breath, studies have found diarrhea can also be a symptom of COVID-19, and three more people have died as a result of the virus, raising the statewide death toll to six.

About 60 patients in the state — roughly 10% of those who tested positive — have required hospitalization so far, she said, and Pennsylvania is experiencing exponential growth right now, with the number of confirmed cases doubling every two days or so.

The state is trying to confine Stay at Home orders to places where there is an outbreak and evidence of community spread, according to Wolf and Levine.

Pennsylvania hospitals have about 3,400 licensed intensive care unit beds, about 40% of them available, Levine said, and more than 2,000 ventilators.

Today I’m issuing a Stay at Home order for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, & Montgomery counties. Starting at 8pm, residents must stay home unless someone’s life depends on leaving. Philadelphia Co. is already under a Stay at Home order, passed by @PhiladelphiaGov. pic.twitter.com/plwrh1VLvi — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 23, 2020

Posted 12:15 p.m.

Another 165 people tested positive for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania, raising the statewide total to 644. The department also reported a third death, in Montgomery County; the previous two were in Allegheny and Northampton counties.

Lancaster County's case count dropped from six to five. The department has generally said in the past that it attributes cases to the county where a person lives and such readjustments are due to receiving more information about a case.

​County ​Cases

​Adams 6

​Allegheny 48

Beaver 3

​​Berks 14

​Bucks 43

​Butler ​5

​Cambria 1​ ​

​Centre ​3

​Chester 40

​​Columbia ​1

​Cumberland 12

​​Dauphin 1​

​Delaware 54

​​Erie 3

​​Fayette ​1

​​Franklin ​1

​​Lackawanna 7

​​Lancaster 5

​​Lebanon ​3

​Lehigh 25

​Luzerne 10

​​Mercer ​1

​Monroe 43

​Montgomery 129

​​Montour ​1

​Northampton 23

Philadelphia 128

Pike 3

​​Potter ​1

​​Schuylkill ​3

​Washington 7

​Wayne 3

​​Westmoreland 6

​​York 10 ​

Posted 11 a.m.

An online coronavirus self-checker is now available from the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health tweeted.

"It's NOT intended to diagnose or treat any condition," the message said. "It's available to help you make decisions about appropriate medical care."

The below tweet links to a page that has the "Coronavirus Self-Checker" section in green.

If you're concerned that you have #COVID19 symptoms, @CDCgov is offering an online Coronavirus Self-Checker. It's NOT intended to diagnose or treat any condition. It's available to help you make decisions about appropriate medical care. Self-checker: https://t.co/zo1y7COfHB — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 23, 2020

Posted 10 a.m.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health put up a tent in the traffic circle outside its emergency department along Duke Street.

A spokesperson said the tent is not for COVID-19 testing, but instead will expand the department’s capacity for an anticipated increase in patients.

Signs will be displayed on the tent to direct arriving patients to the main emergency department entrance for registration.

Patients who have a doctor’s order for a COVID-19 are still being directed to the system’s tent swabbing stations at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

Patients who think they might have COVID-19 and are not having severe symptoms should call their doctor’s office or set up a virtual visit so a doctor can screen them to see if a test will be ordered. The swabbing tents are for people who already have a doctor's orders for a test.

Posted 6:42 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 479 cases of coronavirus, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Of those 479, two people have died — one person in Northampton County and one in Allegheny County.

As of Monday morning, Lancaster County has six positive cases reported.

Sunday recap

- The South Central Transit Authority, a company that includes the Lancaster-based Red Rose Transit Authority, will offer fare-free bus rides starting Monday morning.

- Lawmakers are considering moving Pennsylvania's April 28 primary to a later date, as Gov. Wolf issued an order for nonessential businesses to close and urged people to stay inside their homes whenever possible.

- An Elizabethtown College student tested positive for coronavirus after going on spring break to a country the Centers for Disease Control marked as a Level 3 warning level. This means that all nonessential travel should be avoided due to widespread ongoing transmission.

- Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was the first member of Senate who tested positive for the coronavirus, reports the Associated Press. Several other members of the Senate self isolated as a precautionary means.

