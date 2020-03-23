Editor's note: This story will update several times throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more updates.
Pennsylvania is up to 479 cases of coronavirus, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Of those 479, two people have died — one person in Northumberland County and one in Allegheny County.
As of Monday morning, Lancaster County has six positive cases reported.
Sunday recap
- The South Central Transit Authority, a company which includes the Lancaster-based Red Rose Transit Authority, will offer fare-free bus rides starting Monday morning.
- Lawmakers are considering moving Pennsylvania's April 28 primary to a later date, as Gov. Wolf issued an order for nonessential businesses to close and urged people to stay inside their homes whenever possible.
- An Elizabethtown College student tested positive for coronavirus after going on spring break to a country the Centers for Disease Control marked as a Level 3 warning level. This means that all nonessential travel should be avoided due to widespread ongoing transmission.
- Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul was the first member of senate who tested positive for the coronavirus, reports the Associated Press. Several other members of the senate self isolated as a precautionary means.