PennDOT sign
A PennDOT sign on west bound Route 30 at New Holland Pike displays "Practice Social distancing" Saturday, March 21, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Editor's note: This story will update several times throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more updates.

Posted 6:42 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 479 cases of coronavirus, according to the Pa. Department of Health. 

Of those 479, two people have died — one person in Northumberland County and one in Allegheny County.

As of Monday morning, Lancaster County has six positive cases reported. 

Sunday recap

- The South Central Transit Authority, a company which includes the Lancaster-based Red Rose Transit Authority, will offer fare-free bus rides starting Monday morning.

- Lawmakers are considering moving Pennsylvania's April 28 primary to a later date, as Gov. Wolf issued an order for nonessential businesses to close and urged people to stay inside their homes whenever possible.

- An Elizabethtown College student tested positive for coronavirus after going on spring break to a country the Centers for Disease Control marked as a Level 3 warning level. This means that all nonessential travel should be avoided due to widespread ongoing transmission.

- Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul was the first member of senate who tested positive for the coronavirus, reports the Associated Press. Several other members of the senate self isolated as a precautionary means.

