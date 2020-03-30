Editor's note: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more updates.
Do you think President Trump should issue a nationwide shutdown order?
Posted 7:08 a.m.
Pennsylvania is up to 3,394 cases, which is 643 more than Saturday's case count, according to the state department of health.
Lancaster County has 67 confirmed cases.
Thirty-eight people have died in the state due to coronavirus complications, including two in Lancaster County.
For a complete county-by-county list of cases and deaths in Pennsylvania, click here.
What to know for today
- Several Lancaster County companies and businesses are hiring at this time to keep up with the surge in some businesses by coronavirus.
- Farmers keep up with social distancing guidelines and are taking measures to ensure they are healthy and keeping up with the demand for fresh products.
- Bait shops in the area are considered non-essential, which complicates matters for both fisherman and the bait shops.
- Strasburg Rail Road has seen a 169% increase in freight cars in March due to the surge in products being bought because of the pandemic.
- Here are more ways to keep your kids occupied as we face these uncertain times.