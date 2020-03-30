Editor's note: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more updates.

Posted 7:08 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 3,394 cases, which is 643 more than Saturday's case count, according to the state department of health.

Lancaster County has 67 confirmed cases.

Thirty-eight people have died in the state due to coronavirus complications, including two in Lancaster County.

For a complete county-by-county list of cases and deaths in Pennsylvania, click here.

What to know for today

- Several Lancaster County companies and businesses are hiring at this time to keep up with the surge in some businesses by coronavirus.

- Farmers keep up with social distancing guidelines and are taking measures to ensure they are healthy and keeping up with the demand for fresh products.

- Bait shops in the area are considered non-essential, which complicates matters for both fisherman and the bait shops.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Strasburg Rail Road has seen a 169% increase in freight cars in March due to the surge in products being bought because of the pandemic.

- Here are more ways to keep your kids occupied as we face these uncertain times.

Related articles