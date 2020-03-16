Coronavirus screening center in Ephrata
The coronavirus screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will begin operating around the clock on March 16, according to hospital personnel. As of noon on March 14, five people have been screened for COVID-19 since the tent opened to the public.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Editor's note: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day. Check back to see if there have been more updates.

Posted 7:31 a.m.

Park City Center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily; Sunday, the mall will close at 6 p.m.

Sunday recap:

- HACC announced that it would be making the transition to online instruction through April 5.

- The CDC recommended that people avoid events with over 50 people for the next 8 weeks.

- Starting today, and continuing through March 29, Amtrak's Keystone Service (Harrisburg to New York) will be operating on its Saturday schedule on a daily basis, with no service to the Ardmore, Paoli, Downingtown, Parkesburg, Cornwells Heights, Coatesville and Exton Stations.

- Penn State Health announced a change to its visitor policy. Patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey may have only two visitors at a time. At Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, adult patients may have one visitor at a time, and pediatric patients may have two visitors at a time. Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed at either hospital campus.

- The Vatican has canceled its public Easter events. The events for Holy Week will be livestreamed.

- Walmart stores will operate 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning March 15 as a part of the company's response to COVID-19, the store announced on its website. 

- Lititz Borough Police modified some response procedures to limit exposure to COVID-19 issues, the department announced Sunday. Officers will be handling non-emergency reports over the phone, the department said. Emergency reports will be handled in-person, but officers may ask to meet outside to file the report. 

