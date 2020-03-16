Editor's note: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day. Check back to see if there have been more updates.

Posted 7:31 a.m.

Park City Center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily; Sunday, the mall will close at 6 p.m.

Sunday recap:

- HACC announced that it would be making the transition to online instruction through April 5.

- The CDC recommended that people avoid events with over 50 people for the next 8 weeks.

- Starting today, and continuing through March 29, Amtrak's Keystone Service (Harrisburg to New York) will be operating on its Saturday schedule on a daily basis, with no service to the Ardmore, Paoli, Downingtown, Parkesburg, Cornwells Heights, Coatesville and Exton Stations.

- Penn State Health announced a change to its visitor policy. Patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey may have only two visitors at a time. At Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, adult patients may have one visitor at a time, and pediatric patients may have two visitors at a time. Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed at either hospital campus.

- The Vatican has canceled its public Easter events. The events for Holy Week will be livestreamed.

- Walmart stores will operate 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning March 15 as a part of the company's response to COVID-19, the store announced on its website.

- Lititz Borough Police modified some response procedures to limit exposure to COVID-19 issues, the department announced Sunday. Officers will be handling non-emergency reports over the phone, the department said. Emergency reports will be handled in-person, but officers may ask to meet outside to file the report.