Important news:

The Pa. Department of Health announced that the state is up to 76 cases of the coronavirus.

​Allegheny: ​5

Bucks: 5

​Chester: ​2

​Cumberland: 5

Delaware: 7

​Lehigh: ​1

​Luzerne: ​1

Monroe: 8

Montgomery: 30

Northampton: 1

Philadelphia: 8

Pike: 1

Wayne: 1

Washington: 1

Gov. Wolf will be hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. today.

Posted 1:07 p.m.

Lancaster city made a few announcements in light of the coronavirus threat.

- The city will not shut off anyone's water if their bill is past due. Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille signed an emergency order prohibiting electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunication and steam utility from terminating service, according to a press release.

- Lancaster County Courts are telling jurors to stay home for the next three weeks in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. "In anticipation we are telling jurors they will not need to report at least through April 3rd," Court Administrator Mark Dalton said in an email Monday. "Even non-jury trials are likely to be rescheduled or settled."

Posted 12:48 p.m.

Tellus 360 announced that it will be temporarily closing its doors, just one day shy of one of its biggest nights of the year.

Posted 12:32 p.m.

Eastern Lancaster County library is suspending all fines at this time and is asking people to not send back any books, movies, STEM kits or other rentals at this time.

Posted 12:16 p.m.

Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced closure of all state-owned historical sites and museums.

This includes the Landis Valley Museum.

Posted 11:31 a.m.

The American Quilters Society canceled its annual QuiltWeek. Those who bought tickets have up to 30 days to receive a refund.

Posted 10:18 a.m.

Senior centers in Lancaster County will shut down to visitors starting Tuesday and lasting until further notice.

Closings include: Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, Lancaster Rec Senior Center, Luis Muniz Marin Senior Center, Next Gen Senior Center, Columbia Senior Center, Elizabethtown Senior Center, Lititz Senior Center and Millersville Senior Center.

Posted 9:31 a.m.

DogStar Books in Lancaster city is closed to the public indefinitely, but the owner will be lending/selling books on an individual basis.

Posted 7:48 a.m.

Transporation hubs around Lancaster County are barren.

Posted 7:31 a.m.

Park City Center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily; Sunday, the mall will close at 6 p.m.

The Easter Bunny event will also be postponed. If it has to be canceled, customers who preordered photos will receive refunds, according to the Park City website.

Sunday recap:

- HACC announced that it would be making the transition to online instruction through April 5.

- The CDC recommended that people avoid events with over 50 people for the next 8 weeks.

- Starting today, and continuing through March 29, Amtrak's Keystone Service (Harrisburg to New York) will be operating on its Saturday schedule on a daily basis, with no service to the Ardmore, Paoli, Downingtown, Parkesburg, Cornwells Heights, Coatesville and Exton Stations.

- Penn State Health announced a change to its visitor policy. Patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey may have only two visitors at a time. At Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, adult patients may have one visitor at a time, and pediatric patients may have two visitors at a time. Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed at either hospital campus.

- The Vatican has canceled its public Easter events. The events for Holy Week will be livestreamed.

- Walmart stores will operate 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning March 15 as a part of the company's response to COVID-19, the store announced on its website.

- Lititz Borough Police modified some response procedures to limit exposure to COVID-19 issues, the department announced Sunday. Officers will be handling non-emergency reports over the phone, the department said. Emergency reports will be handled in-person, but officers may ask to meet outside to file the report.