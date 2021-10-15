New voters have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, to register to vote in the Nov. 2 Municipal Election.

Methods for registering include submitting an application online at www.vote.pa.gov or in person at the Lancaster County Elections Office, in Suite 117 of the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

Meanwhile, applications for mail ballots or absentee ballots must be received at the county elections office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Registered voters who have not already received an application for a mail-in ballot can request one online at www.vote.pa.gov or at the county elections office.

Polls open for in-person voting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and close at 8 p.m. Mail ballots must be received at the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters with mail-in ballots can also use a drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St.

The drop box is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27, and until 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28, and 29. It will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.

County officials are reminding voters that the Pennsylvania Election Code states that each voter may only return his or her own mail ballot.

For more information, call the county elections office at 717-299-8293 or visit www.co.lancaster.pa.us/294/Voter-Registration or www.vote.pa.gov.