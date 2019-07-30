UPDATE: A 17-year-old from Columbia is charged in Monday night's incident. Click here to read more.
One person is dead after a shooting in Columbia Borough on Monday evening, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. A male was seen lying on the ground across from the home at Third and Walnut streets to which police were dispatched, according to neighbors.
Emergency responders were dispatched to North Third and Walnut streets about 8:11 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication.
An ambulance left the area around 10 p.m. The coroner's office was dispatched to the scene around 10:30.
One person is in custody, according to police. Antonio Acosta, 17, of Columbia, is charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.
The Lancaster County district attorney's office tweeted on Tuesday morning that the investigation is active and that at this point, there is no apparent danger to the public.
Our office will be releasing information today, likely this morning, regarding the shooting Monday night in Columbia. The investigation is active. At this point, we do not believe there is a danger to the public. @BoroughPolice pic.twitter.com/a9RTgJqqyv— Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) July 30, 2019
