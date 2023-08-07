A storm that swept through Lancaster County on Monday night damaged buildings and downed trees.
The National Weather Service in State College issued a tornado watch then a severe thunderstorm warning for the region Monday. A tornado watch warns the conditions for a tornado to form are present.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the storm blew the roof off a building in the 1000 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township. Around 20 minutes later, a building collapsed in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township.
Severe storm damage is shown at 500 block Lancaster Pike in Providence Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown as the roof have been blown off at 1020 Hilldale Road in Martic Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Firefighters stand by trees blocking the driveway to a home in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
A shed was blown over in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township during a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The roof and some of the top floor were blown from a concrete block building in the 1000 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Fallen trees block the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown by the Rawlinsville United Methodist Church on Truce Road in Martic Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
A chainsaw is used to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The tops of trees lay on the ground in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown as a part of cornfield is flattened across from the Rawlinsville United Methodist Church on Truce Road in Martic Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Crews work to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown as tree is down at 300 block Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm cause a tree to go and block the road at 300 block Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Crews work to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The roof and some of the top floor were blown from a concrete block building in the 1000 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Fallen trees block the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
A chainsaw is used to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The tops of trees lay on the ground in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown as a part of cornfield is flattened across from the Rawlinsville United Methodist Church on Truce Road in Martic Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Crews work to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm cause a tree to go and block the road at 300 block Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Crews work to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The winds moving across Lancaster on Monday night had gusts up to 70 mph, according to the NWS. The NWS classifies winds of 58 mph or above as severe, with winds between 58 mph and 74 mph likely to cause minor damage.
Around 6 p.m., a number of trees were down on the 500 block of Lancaster Pike, known as Route 272, in Providence Township. Soon after, Amtrak trains were delayed due to downed trees as well.
About 3,300 customers in Lancaster County were without electricity Monday night,
poweroutage.us estimated off data from FirstEnergy and PPL.
