A storm that swept through Lancaster County on Monday night damaged buildings and downed trees.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a tornado watch then a severe thunderstorm warning for the region Monday. A tornado watch warns the conditions for a tornado to form are present.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the storm blew the roof off a building in the 1000 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township. Around 20 minutes later, a building collapsed in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township.

The winds moving across Lancaster on Monday night had gusts up to 70 mph, according to the NWS. The NWS classifies winds of 58 mph or above as severe, with winds between 58 mph and 74 mph likely to cause minor damage.

Around 6 p.m., a number of trees were down on the 500 block of Lancaster Pike, known as Route 272, in Providence Township. Soon after, Amtrak trains were delayed due to downed trees as well.

About 3,300 customers in Lancaster County were without electricity Monday night, poweroutage.us estimated off data from FirstEnergy and PPL.