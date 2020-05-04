A Monday morning fire destroyed a storage building used by two businesses in Upper Leacock Township.

The building, at 552 Beechdale Road, was "fully involved" when fire crews arrived after 5:30 a.m. Monday, Bird-in-Hand fire Chief Don Boyer said.

The fire caused extensive damage, and the little that remained after it was extinguished was torn down, Boyer said.

Crews were on scene until Monday afternoon. No one was injured by the fire, Boyer said.

Two companies — Precise Buildings, a construction company specializing in horse barns and related structures, and Fisher Painting, a painting, power washing and sand blasting business geared toward barns, fences and houses — used the building for storage.

John Fisher, the owner of both businesses, said the building housed equipment and lumber.

"It's pretty much a total loss," he said. "Everything's gone."

Offices for the two companies are in a different location, he said, so the fire won't affect business. Fisher said he plans to "rebuild as soon as we can."

Precise Building has 25 employees, he said. Fisher runs the painting business on his own.

A state fire marshal was unable to determine a cause for the fire, Boyer said.