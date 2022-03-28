ThreeMileIslandNuclear001.jpg

Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station along Route 441 in Middletown Monday, July 6, 2020.

Monday marked the 43rd anniversary of the accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, the nation’s worst nuclear accident.

A combination of human error and malfunctioning controls resulted in a partial meltdown of the Unit 2 reactor and caused tens of thousands of Central Pennsylvania residents to be evacuated or to flee the area for several days in 1979.

Unit 2 never was reopened and has been placed in monitored storage until the Unit 1 reactor is closed and decommissioned.

In 2017, Exelon announced preliminary plans to close the facility unless a buyer was found; after no sale was reached, Unit 1 was officially shut down in December of 2019. Decommissioning is expected to last until 2079.

