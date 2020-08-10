Monday is a code orange Air Quality Action Day in the Susquehanna Valley because ozone levels are expected to be high, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

"Mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the lower to middle 90s along with increasing weekday emissions will allow for robust ozone formation in the area during the afternoon," an alert from the department said.

Code orange means that the air pollution concentrations in the region "may become unhealthy for sensitive groups" such as those who have asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, according to the National Weather Service.

This is the area's second code orange day for ozone this year; the first was June 9. Records show one in 2019 and seven in 2018.

The department encourages residents of the affected area, which includes Lancaster County, to help reduce air pollution today by doing the following:

• Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature;

• Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

• Limiting engine idling; and

• Refueling cars and trucks after dusk.