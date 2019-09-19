A man tried to lure two young girls into his pickup truck as they were walking home from school on Wednesday, their mother said. Police are investigating the report.

The mother of the girls, Rebecca Goldberg, wrote on Facebook a man driving a green, late-model Dodge truck tried to convince her two girls to get into his vehicle while they were walking near Lake Street and Sugar Alley home around 3:35 or 3:40 p.m.,

She described the man as being in his 60s or older, balding, with white and gray hair, a round, pudgy face and wearing rectangular, rimless or half-wire frame glasses.

Ephrata police are "investigating an encounter between two school-aged students and the driver of a green Dodge truck," the agency stated in a news release.

Police added that no contact occurred and no force was used.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200 ext. 243, or leave a tip anonymously through CrimeWatch.

