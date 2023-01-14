Though five years apart in age, Ariana and Anna Leavitt were inseparable.

Ariana, 13, loved to sing and dance -- "she started her morning out by singing,” her mother, Pilar Miller, said.

“And her sister couldn't sing for the life of her. She just sounded like an out-of-tune cat or something,” Miller said of Anna, 18.

Anna took care of her little sister, acting motherly, Miller said. Ariana was in 8th grade at Reynolds Middle School, and she was a charismatic, “mischievous” girl with strong opinions and great manners. Anna was a senior at McCaskey High School, an honors student who liked to hang out with friends and who loved hiking and swimming. Anna, an “old soul” who earned the nickname “Giggles,” participated on the unified track & field team and loved music. Ariana, who had a “heart of gold,” followed her sister’s footsteps, taking part in Girls on the Run, a nonprofit program that mentors young girls through running.

“She would always tell her sister, ‘Girls on the Run teaches you about respect,’” Miller said of Anna.

The girls died of smoke inhalation after a New Year’s Eve fire tore through the home they shared with their mother and grandmother in the 400 block of West Lemon Street, Lancaster city. Anna died at the scene; Ariana died a few days later from her injuries. Their obituaries ran together, with a single image of the sisters.

Their grandmother, Nenita Faller Miller, said she had lived in the house since 1975, and Miller moved in with her two daughters about 13 years ago. Even though the girls’ father, David Leavitt, lives in Washington, D.C., the girls loved him as well as their stepmother, Patricia, and their stepbrother, Leo.

Days after their funeral, Miller, 40, is taking each day as it comes.

“That's all you can do. Step by step,” Miller said. “I think a lot of my emotions are not really there anymore.”

Saying good-bye

Rosemary Sheaffer, an exceptional student specialist at Reynolds, said she met the family about seven years ago, when Anna started middle school. Both girls were a part of the life skills program, so she worked closely with them and their parents.

Sheaffer said the first day back at school after the fire was difficult for everyone. On her way home that day, she visited the memorial outside the home to grieve.

“I had driven by after the service … my daughter really loved Ariana, too,” Sheaffer said. “Ella wanted to see the memorial … there was lots more stuff there even.”

The memorial outside the girls’ childhood home grows daily, with flowers, candles, balloons, cards and stuffed animals.

The girls’ funeral was held Sunday at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim. Many of Anna’s friends from high school, Girls on the Run and others in the neighborhood came to say goodbye.

“There were like five friends that lived around … always loved hanging out with Anna,” Miller said. “They all were there at the funeral.”

Douglas Feister, one of Ariana’s teachers at Reynolds, recalled the last time he saw her.

“We had a dance right before the holiday, and I was taking a picture of my class, and we couldn't get Ariana off the dance floor,” Feister said. “She was just loving it. That’s who she was.”

Laura Storch, a teacher at McCaskey, said Anna was one of her students, but she became much more than that.

“If I had a daughter, if I ever have a daughter, I hope she would have been exactly like Anna,” Storch said.

Storch said Anna was set to graduate this year and believes Anna would have been great working with kids as a career.

“Her aroma, what she had given off and how she speaks to kids was just phenomenal,” Storch said. “She had a heart of gold. And young kids just flocked to her.”

Storch said she misses Anna’s humor, heart and enormous amount of energy.

“I can't look at her chair in my classroom. I'm not ready to replace, to put somebody else there,” Storch said. “They always talk about how teachers have an impact on students. She had such a big impact on me in my life.”

Miller said Ariana was mischievous in nature and didn’t care what other people thought about her, like her father, who she said was very involved with his daughters’ lives despite living out of state. She said he would take Ariana on road trips, which she always looked forward to.

“I thought to myself, ‘that's the most wonderful thing that he could give her,’” Miller said. “Something she would remember.”

Miller said even now, she’s still learning about her daughters.

“A few days ago, I was looking at another video of (Ariana). I didn't know that she knew how to rollerblade,” Miller said.

After the fire

The girls were the only people home when the fire started, according to Monica Faller, Miller’s aunt. Their grandmother had been in South Carolina, staying with Faller while she recuperated from a surgery. Miller had left the house to run errands and called the girls, checking in on them about 15 minutes before the fire.

“We really don’t know why they aren’t able to get out,” Faller said. “We know that it happened so fast, and the smoke was so intense that they inhaled smoke before they could figure out what to do.”

Faller clarified that the girls weren’t burned. The firefighters got them both out alive, but they went into cardiac arrest from smoke inhalation.

The city fire department and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s office ruled the fire was caused by an electrical failure, but further details have not been made clear. City officials condemned the building due to the damage. The Millers are living in a house in the city provided by the fire department.

As of Friday, the community had raised nearly $40,000 which will go directly to Miller.

Lancaster’s Community Action Partnership is accepting online donations as well as checks and cash, according to the chief development officer, Kristy Aurand. In addition, Mean Cup, a Lancaster city coffee shop, is raising money for the fund on its Instagram page.

In a statement, the Miller and Leavitt families expressed their gratitude to the community and the School District of Lancaster:

“The Miller and Leavitt families would like to thank the Lancaster Community for their outpouring (of) support and love towards Anna and Ariana Leavitt. The community has helped us heal at this tragic moment in our lives, with kindness and affection. Lancaster provided a home where the girls were comfortable and understood the meaning of community.

“Thank you to the administration, faculty, staff and students in the school community for their friendship, generosity, and love towards Anna and Ariana. Lancaster and its schools are a caring neighborhood where the sisters thrived, showing happiness with big smiles and had fun with friends. With sincere gratitude we say, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Lancaster City Fire Foundation, P.O. Box 1473, Lancaster, PA 17608, or to Girls on the Run, P.O. Box 262, Landisville, PA 17538.