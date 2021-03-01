A Mohnton man led a Pennsylvania State Police trooper on a nearly 17-mile high-speed pursuit through Lancaster County, according to police.

The trooper initially pulled over Michael A. Hampton, 48, on the northbound 222 in Manheim Township shortly after 10 a.m. on Feb. 21 for driving with a suspended license and an expired registration, according to an affidavit of probable cause. As the trooper exited his vehicle, Hampton sped off in his 2000 Buick Century.

Hampton reached speeds of more than 110 mph and drove with “willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons driving vehicles that he passed,” according to the affidavit.

The chase lasted about 17 miles until Hampton came to a stop and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Hampton was also found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was driving under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the chase, according to the affidavit.

Hampton has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment, seven traffic violations and multiple drug offenses, court records show.

Attempts to reach Hampton’s attorney, John Edward Bender, were not immediately successful.

Hampton was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $25,000 bail, according to court records. He will face a formal arraignment before Judge David P. Miller on March 26.

Hampton has been charged with numerous traffic violations since 2013 in Lancaster, Berks, Dauphin and York counties, court records show.