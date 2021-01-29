A mobile home in East Hempfield Township was deemed uninhabitable following a fire early Friday morning.

“The home is not currently inhabitable," Joe Shapiro, Rohrerstown Fire Department assistant chief, said. "But they (the residents) did find somewhere else to stay."

The home, located on the 2800 block of Dell lane, caught fire around 7 a.m.

Nearly a dozen units were on the scene by 7:40 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, and a fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police was requested to the scene.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes of crews arriving, Shapiro said.

Shapiro said there were no injuries to the occupants or to responding fire crews.

"I would say the fire involved roughly 30% of the mobile home, however the rest of it did sustain smoke damage," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Shapiro said.

Calls to fire marshals with the Pennsylvania State Police were not immediately returned.