A recent MSNBC report on Sunday night detailed how Martin Luther King Jr. smuggled a letter containing some of his most famous writings out of his prison cell in Birmingham.

What some viewers may have noticed about 15 seconds into the broadcast was that part of the letter was written on letterhead tied to a Lancaster-based ceiling manufacturer.

King used at least two pages of Armstrong World Industries notepad paper while writing his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” in 1963.

King wrote the 21-page letter in his jail cell on the margins of a newspaper and scraps of writing paper before concluding it on a notepad his attorneys were able to give him. The notepad contained Armstrong’s Acoustical Fire Guard branding.

“It’s our small, small, small role in this gentleman’s life, which was so incredible,” said Jennifer Johnson, an Armstrong spokesperson.

It wasn’t exactly clear how King’s attorneys got the Armstrong-branded letterhead, which Johnson said was likely in use during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

LNP|LancasterOnline's The Scribbler (Jack Brubaker) previously reported on the letter in 2011.

Armstrong World Industries’ post about the letterhead can be read here.

King addressed the letter to a group of white Alabama clergymen who were critical of his methods, favoring the electoral process to societal change, according to University of Alabama archives. King had been imprisoned in Birmingham after he and about 50 other supporters defied an injunction and marched in hopes of disrupting the city’s system of segregation during the Easter season.

While in jail, King was subject to solitary confinement and denied access to his lawyers. A friend smuggled him a copy of a newspaper which contained the clergymen’s statement. King began writing the later in the margins of the newspaper, defending his presence in Birmingham.

“Letter from a Birmingham Jail” can be read here.