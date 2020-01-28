A large mixed-use development proposed along the eastern edge of Millersville could boost the borough’s population by 20% or more, officials said.

Reading-based developer NAI Keystone is hoping to build stores, a fast-food restaurant and more than 580 housing units on 58 acres along Millersville Road, just south of Millersville Pike.

Borough Manager John Rochat said Monday that the project could eventually mean as many as 2,000 new residents for Millersville, which has a population of about 8,300.

Steve Willems, a principal with NAI Keystone, discussed the plans at a borough council meeting Jan. 14. On Monday, he confirmed plans to submit a formal proposal, but said no official documents have been submitted to the borough. He said a groundbreaking likely would be years away.

NAI represents the owners of the property, which is currently used for agriculture. Most of the land for the project is along the east side of Millersville Road (Route 741), across Millersville Pike (Route 999) from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. But a small strip of the land is on the west side of the road.

At the Jan. 14 meeting, Willems said 583 housing units are planned — a mixture of townhouses, condos and several apartment buildings.

That would make it one of the largest housing proposals in recent years in Lancaster County, slightly exceeding the number of units planned at the controversial Oregon Village mixed-use project in Manheim Township.

Oregon Village, which will include 554 housing units and a variety of commercial uses, was approved last year after five months of public hearings, but construction has not begun.

Targeted growth area

The Millersville site has been a “subject of discussion for years,” Rochat said Monday.

The area is zoned for residential use, he said. It includes a “traditional neighborhood” overlay which, according to the borough’s zoning ordinance, encourages “blending of recreation areas, preserved natural features, compatible institutional uses and a mix of housing at a medium density, including housing intended to be affordable to middle-income persons.”

The property is also within an urban growth area designated by Lancaster County planners as an appropriate location for development.

Willems acknowledged Monday that the project as planned, would require some zoning changes, but he did not elaborate.

Rochat said the developers would “have a whole lot of hoops to jump through” before breaking ground.

While the project is in an area eyed for growth, it could have a substantial impact on traffic, water use, school enrollment and other services.

It could also provide a significant boost to the tax base in the borough, which raised its millage rate in 2020 due to declining revenues and increasing retirement and health insurance costs for its employees.

Rochat said new police officers likely would be needed due to the population increase.

Traffic counts on Millersville Road, just north of Millersville Pike and the proposed project, are among the highest on the county’s two-lane roads, averaging 24,000 a day, according to the state Department of Transportation. That’s about the same as heavily congested Lititz Pike, just south of Neffsville.

Rochat said the developer is eyeing a traffic light at the development at Millersville Road. Daily traffic there is at about 16,000 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.

Another issue is water capacity. Willems said preexisting water-pressure issues were a concern, but a new 3 million-gallon water tower planned near Manor Shopping Center in Lancaster Township would resolve the problem.