Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that mitigation efforts aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 will go statewide starting at midnight, for an expected initial period of two weeks.

All nonessential stores across the state are to close, along with bars and restaurants — except for takeout — and senior centers and programs, he said.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are considered essential stores, he said, and essential services like trash collection will continue.

The state has defined non-essential businesses as including community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; bars; sporting event venues and golf courses; and retail facilities including shopping malls.

"Medical experts believe it is the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients," he said. "The fewer contacts you make, the less likely you are to get the disease and the fewer people you’re going to spread it to."

New jersey, New York, Connecticut and Ohio are imposing similar restrictions across their states, Wolf said.

Asked if he's planning to restrict travel between certain hours, Wolf said no: "I would like people to stay home 24 hours a day."

This story will be updated.

