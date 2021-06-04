Update: West Lampeter Township police reported Friday afternoon that Theodore Seifried has been found, and is safe. Police said he was discovered around 12:30 p.m. in Erving, Massachusetts, where he appeared to be disoriented as he was driving up and down a dead-end street in a residential area. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Previously reported:

West Lampeter Township police are searching for a 64-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday.

Theodore Seifried was last seen on June 2, around 12:30 p.m. on Laneview Drive in Willow Street, police said.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a black zip-up hoodie with a Stone Pony logo on the back and a white hat with a Stone Pony logo, according to police.

Police said that Seifried may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

He is 5-foot-11 and about 112 pounds, police said. He is driving a green Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania registration "DSM-6958," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or West Lampeter Township police at 717-464-2421.