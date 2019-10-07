Two teenage girls are missing and considered to be runaways after not coming home from Northern Lebanon High School on Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Brieanna Arnold, 15, and Tanayris Velilla-Soto, 16, were last seen about 2:48 p.m. Friday. Police are asking the public's help in finding them.
Arnold had been wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with red and blue sleeves, black pants and had a black backpack. Velilla-Soto had been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, pink pants, gray sneakers and had a blue Jansport backpack.
Anyone with information should is asked to call state police at Jonestown at 717-865-2195.