A missing 16-year-old from East Lampeter Township who was reported missing on Tuesday evening was found and is back with her family, according to police.

Details on where she was found weren't released by police.

Police said that the girl was last seen near Pitney and Hempstead roads on January 22 around 6:30 p.m.

It was initially thought that she may be in Red Lion, York County. She was not believed to have been abducted.