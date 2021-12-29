Update: Alannis DeJesus-Cruz was found safely Wednesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Previously reported:

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.

Alannis DeJesus-Cruz left her family's East Hempfield Township home sometime between 10 p.m. on Monday and 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

She may be with friends somewhere in Lancaster city, police said.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information about DeJesus-Cruz's whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Ryan Kelly or East Hempfield Township police at 717-898-3103.