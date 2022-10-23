A Millersville woman reported missing on Friday has been found safe, according to Millersville Borough Police.

Wanda Lee Carl, 64, was last seen driving a mint green 2014 Subaru Impreza at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, in the area of Manor and Lehman avenues, police said. The car has a long scratch on its right side and has a Pennsylvania registration of JVl 8646.

Police describe Carl as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Police posted on Facebook Monday morning that she has been located and safe.