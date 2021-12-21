Update: Deborah Washington was found safely Monday morning, Manor Township police said in a news release.

Previously reported:

Manor Township police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Deborah Washington, 57, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Columbia Avenue near Mountville, state police said in a news release.

Police believe Washington is at special risk of harm or injury.

Washington was described as being 5-foot-6 and about 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information as to Washington’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or contact Manor Township police at 717-299-5231.