Update: State police said Hodson was found safe Thursday morning around 5 a.m.

State police say a man who went missing from a Bart Township address Wednesday morning was found safe.

Robert Hodson, 83, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. near the first block of Dry Wells Road, police said in a news release.

Police believed Hodson “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”

State police tweeted early Thursday morning that Hudson was found safe, but no other information was released.