Residents of a West Donegal Township community went almost a week without mail deliveries until the drought ended Wednesday.

They are the latest Lancaster County residents to see infrequent mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service this holiday season. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, residents of the ZIP codes serving the Lancaster city area said they went up to a week without mail delivery, problems the postal service blamed on a shortage of workers and continuous growth in the number of packages being shipped around the holidays.

In the case of West Donegal’s Timber Villa, whose residents are 55 and over, the local post office said that there was no one to cover when their carrier took time off. But the residents, including a retired postmaster, believe that the agency can be better prepared to adapt when employees aren’t available.

“If you go to a hospital and your nurse gets sick, you don’t suddenly not have a nurse,” said Dennis Landvater, a resident of Timber Villa.

The 80-plus households located in Timber Villa pick up and drop off their mail at a cluster box located at the entrance to their development. But after receiving mail Dec. 21, they didn’t see another delivery until Wednesday night.

Four missed deliveries – there was no regular mail delivery nationwide on Sunday or Monday – was unacceptable to Landvater. A former police officer, he drove around and saw that other routes served by the Elizabethtown post office were getting their mail. Meanwhile, he talked to neighbors on his mail route – inside and outside of Timber Villa – who received none.

Landvater said the Elizabethtown post office told him that his carrier was on vacation, and no carriers were available to cover the route.

A postal service spokesperson wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday that the Elizabethtown post office recently experienced mail delays due to unexpected employee issues.

“The situation is now resolved and mail delivery is current,” spokesperson Mark Lawrence wrote.

Landvater said that one employee’s absence shouldn’t lead to several days of missed deliveries. He believes the post office can do a better job managing its employees to ensure that all of its residents get at least some mail delivered.

Timber Villa resident Robert Rohrer, who spent 25 years as a postmaster, including seven years in Lititz, said that blame doesn’t lie with the community’s mail carrier, or even the Elizabethtown Post Office. Rohrer, who retired in 1997, says that the postal service isn’t providing adequate incentives to attract employees in a more competitive hiring climate.

“It’s quite embarrassing that the mail service has deteriorated,” he said.

Rohrer said that the postal service once had a policy that mail should be consistently delivered by 3 p.m. He said that today it’s not uncommon to see the mail carrier using a flashlight when delivering to the community’s cluster box. He said that Elizabethtown also gets its mail later because it’s processed in Harrisburg.

The postal service has made attempts to expand its workforce as changing shopping trends have significantly increased the amount of packages it ships. During the pandemic, the amount of packages it processed annually increased by 1 billion.

The postal district which includes Lancaster and two-thirds of the state added 1,313 full-time city carrier assistants and 906 part-time rural carrier associates in the 12 months ending in September, according to congressional testimony given by a postal service official in September.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the postal service held daily job fairs around central Pennsylvania as part of a nationwide push to add 20,000 seasonal employees.

As of Thursday, the postal service currently has job postings for full- and part-time mail carrier assistants and mail handlers at the Elizabethtown post office.