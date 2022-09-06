A Pequea Township man reported missing earlier Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Simon Zimmerman III, 89, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Lakewood Drive in Pequea Township, according to police. Police also said Zimmerman may be at special risk of harm or injury and could be confused.

State police posted on Twitter that Zimmerman was found safe.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: ZIMMERMAN was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thanks for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 6, 2022