A 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday has been found safe, Lancaster city police reported.

Family members reported Nevayah Gray-Almodovar, who lives on Susquehanna Street, missing during the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 28, Lancaster city police said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and green- and blue-striped pajama pants, police said.

Gray-Almodovar was located and is now safe and with her family, police said.