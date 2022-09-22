Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect information Manheim Township police reported Wednesday night that Lily Wawrzyniak was found.

A missing 14-year-old girl from Manheim Township who was last seen in Maryland has been found.

Lily Wawrzyniak, who also goes by "Mina," was last seen in the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, on Sept. 14, according to a Facebook post from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Manheim Township police reported sometime Wednesday night that Wawrzyniak was found and is law enforcement's custody pending being returned to her family. No other details about where she was found were immediately available.

Manheim Township police chief Thomas Rudzinski said Wawrzyniak left her Manheim Township home on the morning of Sept. 14 and used a family member’s credit card to hire a local cab service to drive her to Hanover, Maryland.

Wawrzyniak was eventually dropped off at a Starbucks in Hanover, but Rudzinski said that Starbucks has been “difficult to work with” in getting more information.

Rudzinski said that given Wawrzyniak’s age and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, police believed she was in danger. Manheim Township police worked with the Anne Arundel County Police, Maryland State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to find her.