Update: Police said that she has been found safe and in good health.
Police are looking for a missing Ephrata woman who was last seen Tuesday morning.
Betty Cawley, 78, was last seen leaving her Ephrata home around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.
She has dementia and has no phone or money, police said.
She should recognize her own name and is believed to be on foot, according to police.
Cawley is 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with blonde and gray hair.
Police ask that anyone who sees Cawley call Lancaster County-Wide Communications, at 7171-733-8611.