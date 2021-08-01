An Ephrata teen who was reported missing after she ran away from home last month has been found safe, according to a report by PennLive.

Bianca Marchino, 16, was found safely, Ephrata police said, according to PennLive. It was not clear when or where Marchino was found.

Marchino was previously reported as a runaway believed to be in Lancaster County after her family noticed she had left her home on the evening of July 9, police said at the time.

Police did not believe she was in danger at the time.