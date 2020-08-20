Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who was last seen at the Retreat of Lancaster County in Ephrata Borough on Sunday.

Devin Luis Cruz, of Wallingford, Connecticut, walked away from the treatment center, Ephrata police said, and has not been in contact with his family or friends since.

A missing endangered person alert has been issued for Cruz. He has a physical disability and mental condition that "places him in peril of serious bodily injury when not medicated," police said.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, 5'11", 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a beard and curly hair.

In similar situations in the past, Cruz has set up a campsite, panhandled or hitchhiked with no known destination, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Anyone with information about Cruz is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611.