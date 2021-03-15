Update: Jenna Koehler has been found safely, Elizabethtown police said Monday evening.

Previously reported:

Elizabethtown police are asking the public for help finding a woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Jenna Koehler, 20, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on March 13, police said. She didn’t show up to work and does not have her medication.

Police classified the news release as a missing and/or endangered woman.

Koehler is about 5-foot-6, weighs 180 pounds and may be driving a 2004 Honda Civic that is tan or silver with minor damage on the driver’s side door, police said. Her vehicle’s registration is “GGC-8292.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Elizabethtown police at 717-367-6504 or 717-367-1835.