A missing Elizabethtown teen was found Thursday morning thanks to a local business owner, according to Northwest Regional police.

The 13-year-old boy was found in the 1500 block of North Market Street in Elizabethtown at 9:20 a.m., police said.

Adugna Jonathan Mohr, who goes by Levi, had been missing since 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said.

Thursday's search began at 7:03 a.m., after the search for the teen was suspended Wednesday night in Mount Joy.

Pennsylvania Canine Search and Rescue and Pennsylvania Wilderness Search and Rescue were involved in the search.