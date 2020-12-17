Update: Pennsylvania State Police said in a tweet at 10:04 a.m. that Mohr was found.

Police and search teams are looking for a missing teen in West Donegal Township.

Thursday's search began at 7:03 a.m., after the search for the teen was suspended Wednesday night in Mount Joy.

Police are searching for Adugna Jonathan Mohr, who goes by Levi. A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said the boy is 13.

Mohr is from the 1100 block of Ridge Road in Elizabethtown and was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. He is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 100 pounds.

Pennsylvania Canine Search and Rescue and Pennsylvania Wilderness Search and Rescue are involved in the search.

"Residents in the area are encouraged to check any out buildings on your property," Northwest Regional police said in a Facebook post, asking for the public's help.

Anyone who sees Mohr should call police at 717-367-8481 or 911.