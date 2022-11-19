Police are searching for a woman they say may be in danger.

Neyis Gomez De Ullola, 59, was last seen between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Swartzville Road. The area is just north of Swartzville near the intersections with Smokestown and Adamstown roads. Pennsylvania State Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

State police describe De Ullola as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and white scarf.

East Cocalico Township Police ask residents to check their sheds or unlocked outbuildings in case she tried to find shelter from the cold. De Ullola also speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.

MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY pic.twitter.com/kYN4zIOELt — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 19, 2022