A woman reported missing early Saturday morning who police believed may have been in danger has been found safe.

Neyis Gomez De Ullola, 59, was last seen between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Swartzville Road. The area is just north of Swartzville near the intersections with Smokestown and Adamstown roads. Pennsylvania State Police believed she may be at special risk of harm or injury or may have been confused.

East Cocalico Township Police said De Ullola was found safe around 2 p.m. Saturday.