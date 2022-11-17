Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect that Elaine Wright has been found.

A Columbia woman who Pennsylvania State Police say was missing since Tuesday has been found safe.

Elaine Wright, 70, was last seen driving a silver 2005 Honda Pilot with a Pennsylvania registration of LHS6689 in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia at 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police. The roadway is in between South 5th and South 6th streets and intersects with Corn and Elbow avenues.

Chief Jack Brommer Jr. with Columbia Borough police said Wright has since been found.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory pic.twitter.com/8TP6Uzg4g3 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 17, 2022