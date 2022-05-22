A child who went missing in Pequea Township was found safely Sunday afternoon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The 7-year-old boy had been missing for about an hour when a search detail was set up in the 400 block of Long Lane shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, a supervisor said. The location of the search detail is just off of Marticville Road (Route 741), about two miles west of Willow Street.

The search detail was called off after boy was later found safely at his residence shortly after 5 p.m., according to a dispatch report.

The boy was described as having short brown hair and blue eyes, the supervisor said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and khaki shorts with no shoes.

Attempts to reach Pequea Township police by phone were not immediately successful.