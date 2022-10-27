The girl reported missing from Chester County has been located and is safe, according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police.
PSP announced Thursday afternoon that Zoe Moss has been located safely and that the Amber Alert is canceled.
AMBER Alert UPDATE: Zoe MOSS has been located and is safe. The AMBER Alert is canceled. Thank you for the RTs.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 27, 2022
Moss had been reported missing Tuesday from Downingtown, and an Amber Alert was issued that same day.