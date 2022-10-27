The girl reported missing from Chester County has been located and is safe, according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police.

State police announced Thursday afternoon that Zoe Moss has been found safe and that the Amber Alert is canceled.

Moss had been reported missing Tuesday from Downingtown after police say her 37-year-old biological mother Vanessa Gutshall took her during a court-ordered visit. The pair were last seen at East Ward Elementary School.

Police announced Thursday that Gutshall was also found, but it is not immediately clear if she is facing charges.