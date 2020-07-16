Although Justo Smoker denied knowing missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos to investigators, genealogy and newspaper records show the two are third cousins once removed.
Loren Johns, a retired professor at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart, Indiana, sent LNP | LancasterOnline a chart outlining a familial relationship between 34-year-old Smoker and 18-year-old Stoltzfoos.
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen after leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, while walking home, according to police. Since, charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. Police are still searching for her.
At 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the same day 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos went missing, a couple noticed a red sedan driving north on Amish Road, pictured here, with an Amish female in the front passenger seat.
Train tracks are seen looking West about one mile from where a Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground near a business on Harvest Drive, which family members later identified as belonging to Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21, 2020. Police charged Justo Smoker with kidnapping Stoltzfoos and said that his cell phone records show he was in the area June 21, and two days later a business owner called police for a suspicious vehicle near the railroad tracks of the Harvest Drive business, according to police.
A Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground near this business on Harvest Drive, which family members later identified as belonging to Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21, 2020. Police charged Justo Smoker with kidnapping Stoltzfoos and said that his cell phone records show he was in the area.
He quickly found that Smoker's great grandmother Fannie L. Fisher Stoltzfus and Stoltzfoos' great great grandmother Susan S. Fisher Stoltzfus were sisters, making Stoltzfoos and Smoker third cousins once removed.
LNP | LancasterOnline reported the Smoker family adopted Justo when he was 7, after he’d been living on the street.
Still, Johns said he was dubious that Smoker and Stoltzfoos would have known they were related. And just because they're related, doesn't mean they knew each other.
The Smoker family made no mention of a familial relationship in a statement provided to WGAL.
Both Smoker and Stoltzfoos can trace their family lines to Isaac L. Fisher, who died in 1948, and was married to Susan Lapp.
An obituary for Fisher in the Intelligencer Journal boasted 186 descendants. When he died, Fisher had eight children, including Stoltzfoos’ great great grandmother and Smoker’s great grandmother, 93 grandchildren and 85 great grandchildren.