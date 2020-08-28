Update 8:40 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020

A woman previously listed as missing has been located, according to Northern Lancaster Regional police.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, they reported that state police had found 75-year-old Elaine S. Brubaker at the Speedwell Forge area at 5 p.m.

Northern Lancaster Regional's update said it has no further details on the circumstances of her being located.

Posted 8:10 a.m. Aug. 28, 2020

Northern Lancaster Regional police are searching for a 75-year-old woman they say hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Elaine S. Brubaker, of Warwick Township, was last seen on Aug. 27. Her family believes she's in danger because of health concerns, police said.

Police believe Brubaker left her home on her own sometime on Thursday, and hasn't been seen since. She was last seen near Boll Road and Sue Drive, police said.

Brubaker has grayish-brown hair, blue eyes, is about 5-foot-5 and walks with a cane, police said. She could be driving a brown or cinnamon colored 2012 Ford Fusion with a Pennsylvania license plate EBZ-2193.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Northern Lancaster County police at 717-733-0965.

