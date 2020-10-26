Update 7:44 a.m. Oct 26, 2020

A woman presumed missing Sunday has been located, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Marie Ditmore, 71, was reunited with family and located "safe and sound" around 3:30 a.m. on October 26, police said.

No further details were provided on her whereabouts.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old woman with medical issues last seen in East Hempfield Township.

The woman, Marie Ditmore, was last seen at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Marietta Avenue. She was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion bearing Pennsylvania registration JZY4167, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Police suspect Ditmore is lost and confused due to ongoing medical problems.

Anyone with information related to Ditmore's location should call 911 or Northern Lancaster County Regional police at 717-733-0965.