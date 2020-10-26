Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Marie Ditmore has been found safe.

A woman presumed missing Sunday has been located, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Marie Ditmore, 71, was reunited with family and located "safe and sound" around 3:30 a.m. on October 26, police said.

No further details were provided on her whereabouts.

Ditmore was reported missing Sunday after sge last seen at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Marietta Avenue, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.