State police said a 6-year-old boy who was missing has been found Tuesday morning around 9 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Kelly Osborne.

He was found safe, Osborne said, adding that no additional information was available.

Previously reported:

Damion Consylman, 6, was last seen with 28-year-old Mike Consylman, who police say is about 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing glasses.

Mike Consylman was last seen in the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road in Drumore Township on Monday, May 18, around 9 p.m., police said.

Damion Consylman is about 4-foot tall, 52 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. He was las seen wearing glasses with a white short-sleeve polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

According to state police, Mike is driving a 2003 silver or gray BMW 325 sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate "LGG-6631."

State police said that a MEPA (missing and endangered persons alert) was issued, but not an Amber Alert. There is different criteria for each alert, according to the state police's website.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately by dialing 911, or call Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster, at 717-299-7650.