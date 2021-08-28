A Millersville University student who has been missing for days was found dead in Manor Township on Saturday morning, according to university police.

Matthew Mindler, 19, of Hellertown, was discovered near campus in a thickly wooded area off of Shenks Lane, off of a sidewalk near Crossgates Golf Club, shortly after 9 a.m., said Police Chief Pete Anders. The area where Mindler was found was about 150 to 200 yards away from campus.

Manor Township police are now investigating Mindler's death as an unintended death, Anders said. He was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.

Police were directed to the wooded area where Mindler was found after several students had noted he had posted pictures of the area on social media "in a positive way" earlier in the week, Anders said.

Mindler had been reported missing Wednesday by his mother after he hadn’t been heard from since the night before, causing her concern, Anders said. Searches for him began the following day, and his name was entered into a database of missing people.

"There was no indication of an immediate danger (to Mindler)," Anders said, "however, we felt that it was unusual that he had not come back that evening and also had not responded to his mother's communications."

Aerial searches Thursday were unable to locate Mindler, Anders said.

A search and rescue team then searched a 200-acre wooded and grassy area to the east and south sides of campus Friday, again unable to locate Mindler. More than 40 search and rescue team members searched the same area Saturday morning until he was located.

A first-year student, Mindler was last seen about 8:11 p.m. Tuesday exiting his residence hall at West Village, walking toward a parking lot near Centennial Drive, police said.

"Today is indeed a sad day for the Mindler family and also for the Millersville University community as we mourn the death of Matthew," university president Daniel A. Wubah said Saturday.

Wubah expressed his support Saturday to Mindler's family, who requested privacy, he said.