A 36-year-old woman was was last seen in Conoy Township is missing, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Sarah M. Kunish was last seen leaving her house on Race Street around 9:30 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, police said.

A missing persons report was filed on Monday, at 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on Kunish is asked to call Susquehanna Regional police, at 717-426-1164 or 717-426-1158.

